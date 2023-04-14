Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

The Friday Panel is Teacher Emma McGrath, Community Activist Alan McMenamin and Tirconnaill Tribune Editor John McAteer. Issues under discussion include the Biden visit and the reasons why teaching is facing a retention and recruitment crisis…….

In hour Two, solicitor Seamus Gunne discusses the differences between  Joe Biden and Donald Trump, and answers a number of legal questions. We also speak to Dr Gerard Roarty about the need to train more vets in Ireland……

In hour three, Michael and Fionnuala are in studio for ‘That’s Entertainment’, and we speak to actor Frank McCusker about the play ‘Tartuffe’  which the Abbey Theatre is bringing to Donegal next month…….

 

Top Stories

children
News, Top Stories

Children’s Ombudsman investment levels in Child Mental Health Services is “an insult”

14 April 2023
DBI
News, Audio, Top Stories

Defective Blocks Ireland urges legal action, in Donegal or north of the border

14 April 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

14 April 2023
Ursula Von Der Leyen
News, Audio, Top Stories

European Commission President to visit Belfast next week

14 April 2023
