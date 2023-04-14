Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

The Friday Panel is Teacher Emma McGrath, Community Activist Alan McMenamin and Tirconnaill Tribune Editor John McAteer. Issues under discussion include the Biden visit and the reasons why teaching is facing a retention and recruitment crisis…….

In hour Two, solicitor Seamus Gunne discusses the differences between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, and answers a number of legal questions. We also speak to Dr Gerard Roarty about the need to train more vets in Ireland……

In hour three, Michael and Fionnuala are in studio for ‘That’s Entertainment’, and we speak to actor Frank McCusker about the play ‘Tartuffe’ which the Abbey Theatre is bringing to Donegal next month…….