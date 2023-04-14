Public urged to have say at upcoming N15 Corcam Bends public consultation

People in East Donegal are being urged to attend a public consultation for the proposed N15 Corcam Bends Road Scheme next week.

The project is at the Option Identification Stage and Donegal County Council is seeking feedback on the preliminary options identified for the route outside Stranorlar.

The drop-in event takes place at Kee’s Hotel, Stranorlar on Thursday between 2pm-7pm.

Cathaoirleach of the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District, Councillor Patrick McGowan says it is important for all road users to view the plans: