Derry eased their way into the Ulster Senior Football Championship semi final after they beat Fermanagh 3-17 to 2-08 in Enniskillen.

Two goals from Shane McGuigan and one from Paul Cassidy helped Rory Gallagher’s side into the last four.

Michael McMullan has the full time report…

Derry’s Conor Doherty he’s glad to get over the first hurdle…