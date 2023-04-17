Abuse victims have data stolen in ransomware attack on Derry company

Irish victims of rape and sexual assault had their data stolen in a ransomware attack last month.

A third party broke through a security system and accessed information from data managing company, Evide.

The Derry-based business manages the data of a number of charities, including One In Four, which supports adults who experienced childhood sexual abuse.

The PSNI’s Cyber Crime Investigation Team is continuing its enquiries into the incident.

Evide have issued the following statement: