Abuse victims have data stolen in ransomware attack on Derry company

Irish victims of rape and sexual assault had their data stolen in a ransomware attack last month.
A third party broke through a security system and accessed information from data managing company, Evide.
The Derry-based business manages the data of a number of charities, including One In Four, which supports adults who experienced childhood sexual abuse.
The PSNI’s Cyber Crime Investigation Team is continuing its enquiries into the incident.
Evide have issued the following statement:
We recently became aware of an incident when unusual traffic was detected on our network. As soon as we became aware that a third party had accessed our systems we immediately contacted the PSNI and engaged the services of experienced cyber-security specialists to assist us to contain the issue, support recovery efforts, and conduct a thorough investigation. We have provided notifications to all relevant stakeholders and clients and also notified the relevant authorities, including the Police Service of Northern Ireland who notified An Garda Síochána. The incident is now also subject to a criminal investigation.