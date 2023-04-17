Health Minister to visit Donegal this week

The Health Minister will visit Donegal on Friday.

Stephen Donnelly is in the county to officially open of the new state-of-the-art Donegal Town Primary Care Centre.

As well as Primary Care and GP services, the facility will also house PHN Services, CIT Nurses, Podiatry, Physiotherapy, Dietetics, Social Work and Occupational Therapy services.

Other services available include; Speech and Language, Home Help, Psychology and Community Medical Doctors , CAMHS, CDNT, Ambulance Service and Community Healthcare Network.