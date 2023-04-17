Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Listen back to Monday’s show…

We start with a look at what’s making the front pages and then there are discussions on improved signage for tourists in Inishowen, coal smuggling, farm safety and cancelled Donegal to Dublin flights:

In our two, we chat about a campaign to bring more awareness and services to rare diseases and we speak to a spokesperson for Animal Rising following their disruption of the Grand National:

Brendan Devenney previews the Dl Debate pod and reflects on the weekend’s GAA action. We have a feature on a special day for Donegal Youth Services and a parent of a child with a rare disease outlines the challenges they face: