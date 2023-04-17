Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Listen back to Monday’s show…

We start with a look at what’s making the front pages and then there are discussions on improved signage for tourists in Inishowen, coal smuggling, farm safety and cancelled Donegal to Dublin flights:

In our two, we chat about a campaign to bring more awareness and services to rare diseases and we speak to a spokesperson for Animal Rising following their disruption of the Grand National:

Brendan Devenney previews the Dl Debate pod and reflects on the weekend’s GAA action. We have a feature on a special day for Donegal Youth Services and a parent of a child with a rare disease outlines the challenges they face:

 

Top Stories

regency
News, Top Stories

Gerry Hutch found not guilty of murder of David Byrne

17 April 2023
Dunlewey
News, Top Stories

Three Donegal towns shortlisted in .IE Digital Town Awards 2023

17 April 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Taxi man assaulted in Derry

17 April 2023
tony holohan
News, Top Stories

Holohan secondment review finds funding commitment “by-passed all accepted protocols”

17 April 2023
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

