Two drink driving arrests made in Derry today

Police in Derry made two arrests in the city during the early hours of his morning, in relation to drink driving.

Both involved men aged 24 years old.

The first man was arrested on Bay Road on suspicion of being in charge with excess alcohol in breath, and driving with excess alcohol in breath.

He remains in custody at this time.

Officers later arrested the second man on Strand Road approximately an hour later, on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol in breath.

He has since been charged with this offence to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court on May 10th.

The charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service, as per normal procedure.

PSNI say they will be unrelenting in their determination to detect and arrest drivers under the influence.

Advertisement

