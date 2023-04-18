Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Cockhill Celtic’s FAI Intermediate Cup Final – LIVE on Highland


This Sunday, Cockhill Celtic will play the biggest game in the clubs history – they face holders Rockmount in the FAI Intermediate Cup Final at the Showgrounds in Sligo.

Kick Off is 2pm and there’s full live match commentary on our website highlandradio.com with Diarmaid Doherty and Anthony Gorman.

Highland’s coverage of Cockhill Celtic in the FAI Intermediate Cup Final is with Lynch Windows Buncrana, Ireland’s trusted window and door specialists, delivering the highest standards in residential and commercial glazing projects, visit www.lynchwindows.ie

Highland’s Commentary will be available on our online player.

Watch: Preparations well underway as Cockhill Celtic head for FAI Intermediate Cup final

Gardai
News, Top Stories

Keys stolen from house under construction in Muff

18 April 2023
CAKE Monellan Wood stream footpath
News, Top Stories

CAKE awarded €5,000 under Local Authority Waters Programme

18 April 2023
Jasmine McMonagle
News, Top Stories

Richard Burke to be sentenced today for the manslaughter of Jasmine McMonagle

18 April 2023
Nurse
News, Top Stories

HSE refused to reimburse medical treatments legitimately sought overseas

18 April 2023
