€135m worth of produce landed at Killybegs in 2022

Killybegs was Ireland’s largest fishing port last year.

The Bord Iascaigh Mhara Business of Seafood report launched today revealed that Ireland’s seafood economy was worth a total of €1.3 billion in 2022.

The value of the overall Irish seafood sector increased by 13% to €703 million in 2022, while the overall value of Irish aquaculture products increased by 10% to €196 million.

Dublin Bay Prawns surpassed mackerel as the most valuable wild caught species, having more than doubled in price in 2022. Irish rock oysters and rope grown mussels all benefitted from strong price growth.

Killybegs was the State’s largest fishing port in 2022 by value, with landings worth €135 million, closely followed by Castletownbere in Co Cork.

The sector employed about 15,300 people last year, with 1,993 registered vessels, over 10 seafood processors and just under 300 aquaculture sites.

The top-selling species on the Irish market during the year were salmon and cod.

