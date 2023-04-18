Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardai investigate suspected arson incident in Sessiaghoneill area of Ballybofey

Gardaí are investigating a suspected criminal damage incident after a fire was reported at a vacant house in the Sessiaghoneill area of Ballybofey in the early hours of Saturday last, April 15th.

Between 1am and 2am, the Fire Services attended the scene and extinguished the flames but there was substantial damage caused. Nobody was injured.

Gardaí say they are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the fire,  and have not ruled out the possibility that it may have been started deliberately. The house in question is not far from Sessiaghoneill Chapel and School.

Gardai are urging anybody who may have witnessed any activity in that area in the early hours of Saturday morning to contact them, and are particularly anxious to speak to anyone who travelled on the road past Sessiaghoneill Chapel between those times and has dash cam footage.

Gardaí in Letterkenny may be contacted on 074-9167100. The Garda Confidential number is 1800 666 111.

