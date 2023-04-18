Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

HSE refused to reimburse medical treatments legitimately sought overseas

The HSE has refused to reimburse people for medical treatment they sought legitimately overseas.

Under a series of schemes patients are entitled to undergo medical treatment abroad and have the costs repaid if the treatment isn’t available here or isn’t available in a timely manner.

However a report by the Ombudsman has found some patients faced a fight to recoup the costs they incurred, many had to borrow money and others fell into debt.

The HSE says it’s committed to implementing recommendations made in the report.

Ombudsman Ger Deering says the HSE’s approach was often ‘unreasonable and inflexible’.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Paula SVP
News, Audio, Top Stories

SVP seeks more volunteers for its social housing division

18 April 2023
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Keys stolen from house under construction in Muff

18 April 2023
CAKE Monellan Wood stream footpath
News, Top Stories

CAKE awarded €5,000 under Local Authority Waters Programme

18 April 2023
Jasmine McMonagle
News, Top Stories

Richard Burke to be sentenced today for the manslaughter of Jasmine McMonagle

18 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Paula SVP
News, Audio, Top Stories

SVP seeks more volunteers for its social housing division

18 April 2023
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Keys stolen from house under construction in Muff

18 April 2023
CAKE Monellan Wood stream footpath
News, Top Stories

CAKE awarded €5,000 under Local Authority Waters Programme

18 April 2023
Jasmine McMonagle
News, Top Stories

Richard Burke to be sentenced today for the manslaughter of Jasmine McMonagle

18 April 2023
Nurse
News, Top Stories

HSE refused to reimburse medical treatments legitimately sought overseas

18 April 2023
dmrt logo
News, Top Stories

DMRT warn of sales of false merchandise

18 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube