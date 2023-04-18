HSE refused to reimburse medical treatments legitimately sought overseas

The HSE has refused to reimburse people for medical treatment they sought legitimately overseas.

Under a series of schemes patients are entitled to undergo medical treatment abroad and have the costs repaid if the treatment isn’t available here or isn’t available in a timely manner.

However a report by the Ombudsman has found some patients faced a fight to recoup the costs they incurred, many had to borrow money and others fell into debt.

The HSE says it’s committed to implementing recommendations made in the report.

Ombudsman Ger Deering says the HSE’s approach was often ‘unreasonable and inflexible’.