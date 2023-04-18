Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Resident finds burglar at rear door of their home over the weekend

Gardaí are investigating a burglary in which a resident returned home to find an intruder at their rear door, in the Gortlee Road area of Letterkenny on Saturday afternoon last at approximately 4.45pm.

The resident discovered the unknown male who then fled in the direction of Whitehorn.

He was described as being quite tall, with short hair and he was wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket.

The rear window of the house had been smashed and entry was gained to the home.

A small amount of cash had been stolen and a number of rooms were disturbed.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who believes they may have seen man or have dashcam footage to get in touch with them.

 

