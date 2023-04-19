Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast bellow!

We begin, as is the norm, with a look at what’s making the front pages and then Dr Paul Armstrong joins Greg for an extensive conversation on Strep A:

Declan Coyle is the author of the ‘Green Platform’ which he feels can be used to improve positivity and we hear about upcoming legislation on the use of scooters

 

A farmer makes an appeal for information after a number of his sheep were stolen from Letterkenny, Wellness Wednesday focuses on complimentary medicine and Ciaran O’Donnell is in studio with the business news:

