Derry City seek out win at Cork

The Candystripes are on the road early this weekend with an overnight stay en route to Munster for Friday evening’s game against Cork City.

The Leesiders have posted a few decent results this season including that 4-4 draw with Shamrock Rovers last month and a win over Dundalk in their most recent home match.

Derry manager Ruaidhri Higgins is well aware of how dangerous the hosts can be but is adamant his side will be going down there to try to win the game.

“Turner’s Cross has always been a difficult venue and if you come away with three points you know you’ve earned them” he said.

“There’ll be a big, noisy crowd and Cork will look to put the ball in the box and put pressure on us, so we have to go there and try to stamp our authority on the match.

“It’s a good pitch and we’ll be positive- we’re not going there to try to hold on to anything.

“I said last week that I expect this team to kick on once we get a win or two and I firmly believe that.”

The Limavady man will have been boosted by the return to action of Michael Duffy at Dundalk on Sunday while Colm Whelan also made the bench.

“Michael Duffy got 20 minutes in that game and as you see, one or two of the others are nearly there as well.

“These are quality players who have played little or no football yet this season so of course it’s a massive boost to have them back.”

“On the team front for Cork, Patrick McEleney is doubtful, but we’ll give him another couple of days and see how he is when we get there.

“There are a few bumps and bruises as always- Jamie McGonigle and Ryan Graydon picked up knocks at the weekend but they’re nothing serious.

“It’s a long trip but we’re really looking forward to the game” he concluded.

Kick off Friday is at 7.45