Paddy McLaughlin confirmed as Derry City Assistant Manager

Derry City FC have confirmed that Paddy McLaughlin has re-joined the club as assistant manager to Ruaidhri Higgins.

The City boss had made it clear that he would take the time needed to get the right man in, and there is no doubting that this will be seen as a fantastic appointment for the club.

Paddy’s four year spell at Cliftonville brought about a change to the North Belfast club’s recent fortunes, and he is clearly a man held in high regard.

The 43-year old enjoyed eight seasons at the Brandywell as a player between 1997 and 2005; making 214 appearances.

Speaking this morning he said the opportunity to return to the Brandywell was just something he didn’t want to miss.

“It was a no-brainer for me in terms of coming back to Derry City but the difficult part was going to tell the Cliftonville players on Monday night.”

“I was kinda dreading that after four good years there but once it was done I was able to look forward to this new challenge.”

“It could probably have happened before now, but I couldn’t turn it down when this opportunity arose.”

“Derry City was my club as a supporter growing up, and then as a player. It’s the chance to be part of something here over the next few years and also the opportunity to work alongside Ruaidhri.”

“We’ve been friends for a long time and it would be brilliant if we’re able to build on the recent success at the club.”

“There is a lot of hard work involved in success- in football and in life generally. It will be up to us, the staff and the players to keep improving to reach and maintain those levels.”

“Hopefully there will be exciting times ahead over the next few seasons and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Manager, Ruaidhri Higgins said he was delighted to welcome Paddy back to the club where he has already made a big impression.

“He has great history here and was part of the 2002 cup winning team. It’s his hometown club and I’m really pleased to have him here.”

“Paddy brings a vast amount of experience and quality and he did a fantastic job at Cliftonville.”

“He’ll bring so much to the players and he gives a real balance to our staff as a group.”

“I’m really looking forward to working with him on a daily basis.”

The new man will be on his travels first up this weekend- City left on Thursday morning for the trek to Cork for Friday night’s game.