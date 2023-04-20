Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After looking at the front pages, we hear of an act of vandalism on the solar panels at the Donegal County Museum. We have reaction to the news that St Eunan’s has scooped a massive €250,000 prize after being confirmed as the iRevise School of the Year and Mary T Sweeney has concerns over the future plans for An Greine in Ballybofey:

In hour two, Matt McGranaghan and Denise Roper are in studio for an exclusive performance of a piece of music created especially in memory of those who lost their lives in the Creeslough Tradegy:

In this hour we have an update on the Highland Radio Customer Services Awards and we chat to members of the Newtowncunningham First Responders one year on from its establishment:

 

John Caldwell 1
News, Top Stories

DCI John Caldwell discharged from hospital

20 April 2023
Derry Museum
News, Top Stories

New Peace Process Museum on the cards for Derry

20 April 2023
roadworks
News, Audio, Top Stories

€192,749 awarded to resurface Glencar Road

20 April 2023
court-hammer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Pringle believes judicial membership needs to be more inclusive

20 April 2023
