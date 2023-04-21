Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry City back to winning ways

Derry City picked up their first win in four Premier Division games, beating Cork City 3-1 on Friday night to move back into second in the table.

Ramelton man Ronan Boyce found the net in the first half to give the visitors the lead at Turners Cross.

Michael Duffy who set up Boyce for his goal would find the net himself on the hour mark to double the advantage.

Cork then pushed hard and keeper Ben Maher pulled off a number of top class saves to deny the home side.  He was also hit by a bottle thrown from the crowd when he went down with a tight hamstring but was no seriously hurt.

Derry made sure of the points as Colm Whelan bagged the third to seal them a fifth win of the season.

The Candystrips who had new assistant manager Paddy McLaughlin in the dug out for the first time sit five points off leaders Bohemians who beat Drogheda 2-0.

Shamrock Rovers are up to third after a 2-0 away at St Pats while Shelbourne and Dundalk shared the points in a 1-1 draw.

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday April 21st

21 April 2023
