The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

The Friday Panel is Business woman and blogger Maria Rushe, Councillor Martin Harley and Project Manager in Transport, London Richard Logue:

In hour two, Professor Kevin Curran talks Twitter and the British testing of their new Emergency Alerts service on Sunday. We have live music and chat about the Space X rocket launch:

Michael and Fionnuala are in studio with Greg for ‘That’s Entertainment!’

psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Derry as part of New IRA investigation

21 April 2023
gardai slow down
News, Top Stories

Donegal driver caught almost 30km/h over the speed limit on National Slow Down Day

21 April 2023
UK Text warning
News

Donegal residents with roaming mobile phones may receive UK Emergency Alert text on Sunday

21 April 2023
ard greine court
News, Top Stories

HSE says decongregation of Ard Griene Court, Stranorlar is at early stage

21 April 2023
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

21 April 2023
TikTok
News, Top Stories

Government Departments and agencies advised not to use TikTok on official devices

21 April 2023

