Struggling Institute’s battle against relegation could do down to the wire and they remain in deep trouble after losing 2-0 at home to Newington, conceding the goals in a five minute spell mid-way through the second half.

Elsewhere in the NIFL Championship relegation group, Dergview came from behind to draw 1-1 with Knockbreda.

In the same group, Fermanagh side Ballinamallard defeated H&W Welders 3-2.