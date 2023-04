Click on player below for LIVE COMMENTARY from Sunday’s FAI Intermediate Cup Final at The Showgrounds in Sligo (Kick Off 2pm)

Ulster Senior League Champions Cockhill Celtic face the holders Rockmount of Cork in the big decider.

The Highland Commentary team is Diarmaid Doherty and Anthony Gorman, coverage is supported by Lynch Windows Buncrana, Ireland’s trusted window and door specialists, delivering the highest standards in residential and commercial glazing projects, visit www.lynchwindows.ie