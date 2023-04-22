Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Harps and Derry can build on results – Keith Cowan’s review of the LOI

Finn Harps club captain Keith Cowan believes that both his side and Derry City can build on their positive results this weekend, with wins over Wexford FC and Cork City FC respectively.

Harps made it two wins on the spin for the first time since 2021 as they defeated Wexford 1-0 at Ferrycarrig Park while the Candystripes were 3-1 victors over Cork City at Turner’s Cross.

Speaking on Saturday Sport with Chris Ashmore, Cowan gave his thoughts on Harps’ progress and the results in general over the weekend.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Machair
News, Top Stories

Donegal to benefit from new LIFE on Machair Project

22 April 2023
Marian Harkin Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

South Donegal Deputy calls for immediate action on HSE’s operation of Cross Border Healthcare Directive

22 April 2023
PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

Man in Derry released following questioning into the New IRA activity

22 April 2023
Garda speed check
News, Top Stories

Two Donegal drivers used as examples of those putting people at risk on the roads

22 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Machair
News, Top Stories

Donegal to benefit from new LIFE on Machair Project

22 April 2023
Marian Harkin Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

South Donegal Deputy calls for immediate action on HSE’s operation of Cross Border Healthcare Directive

22 April 2023
PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

Man in Derry released following questioning into the New IRA activity

22 April 2023
Garda speed check
News, Top Stories

Two Donegal drivers used as examples of those putting people at risk on the roads

22 April 2023
Garda
News, Top Stories

Traffic delays in Letterkenny following crash

21 April 2023
gorsefire.
News, Top Stories

Fire service tackles gorse fire in West Donegal

21 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube