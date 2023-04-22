Harps and Derry can build on results – Keith Cowan’s review of the LOI

Finn Harps club captain Keith Cowan believes that both his side and Derry City can build on their positive results this weekend, with wins over Wexford FC and Cork City FC respectively.

Harps made it two wins on the spin for the first time since 2021 as they defeated Wexford 1-0 at Ferrycarrig Park while the Candystripes were 3-1 victors over Cork City at Turner’s Cross.

Speaking on Saturday Sport with Chris Ashmore, Cowan gave his thoughts on Harps’ progress and the results in general over the weekend.