Hockey: Raphoe on the verge of promotion to the Premier Division

Raphoe are on the verge of promotion to the Ulster Men’s Premier League following their 5-1 defeat of Saintfield.

The Donegal club need just one point from their remaining two games to get promoted from the Intermediate League.

And they could clinch the title on Wednesday if they win or draw against Portrush in a game that has been fixed for Foyle College in Derry with a 7.30 start.

Matthew Lecky bagged a hat-trick in the win over Saintfield while William Wauchope and Alan Meehan (penalty stroke) were the other scorers.