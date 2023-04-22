McCann well pleased with win over Armagh – but injury concerns over Danny Cullen

Donegal will face Roscommon away next week as they bid to reach the Nicky Rackard Cup Final.

However, the Mickey McCann managed side have a major injury worry over the influential Danny Cullen who had to go off injured during their 3-20 to 1-16 win over Armagh at the Athletic Grounds.

Elsewhere in the competition, Wicklow beat Fermanagh 1-14 to 1-12 and Roscommon defeated Louth 5-8 to 1-17.

Speaking after the game, McCann was well pleased with how his team had performed. He spoke with Chris Ashmore

Meanwhile, in the Christy Ring Cup, Tyrone had a fine 2-22 to 1-17 victory over Mayo.