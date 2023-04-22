Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
McCann well pleased with win over Armagh – but injury concerns over Danny Cullen

Donegal senior hurling manager Mickey McCann

Donegal will face Roscommon away next week as they bid to reach the Nicky Rackard Cup Final.

However, the Mickey McCann managed side have a major injury worry over the influential Danny Cullen who had to go off injured during their 3-20 to 1-16 win over Armagh at the Athletic Grounds.

Elsewhere in the competition, Wicklow beat Fermanagh 1-14 to 1-12 and Roscommon defeated Louth 5-8 to 1-17.

Speaking after the game, McCann was well pleased with how his team had performed. He spoke with Chris Ashmore

Meanwhile, in the Christy Ring Cup, Tyrone had a fine 2-22 to 1-17 victory over Mayo.

