McGarrity wins Maiden City Stages Rally, Tourish top in 2WD

Derek McGarrity and Graham Henderson won an extremely exciting Eakin Brothers BJT Maiden City Stages Rally in their VW Polo R5 at the Shackleton Complex in Ballykelly.

At the end of the six special stages they had just 0.7 of a second to spare over Gareth Sayers and Gareth Gilchrist in a Ford Fiesta Rally 2.

McGarrity was quickest over stages one and four while Jonathan Greer was the fastest on stages 2 and 3 with Gareth Sayers and Desi Henry winning the fourth and six stage respectively.

Donegal’s Damien Tourish and Brendan McElhinney were the class 7 (2WD) winners in their Ford Escort MKII and were 11th overall.

The full results can be seen here: HERE

