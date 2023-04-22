Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Race intensifies for titles in Donegal Saturday League – see the full results

In the Donegal Saturday League Division One, title chasing Kildrum Tigers had a 3-0 win over Stand Rovers as they top the table. Dunlewey Celtic moved five points clear of second bottom side Drumoghill with an important 1-0 win. Keadue Rovers are third after edging out Arranmore United 1-0.

St. Catherine’s chalked up a crucial 1-0 win over Milford United to remain top of the table in Division Two ahead of Fintown Harps, who also won.

Saturday 22nd April, 2023
Glencar Inn Division One
Keadue Rovers 1 vs 0 Arranmore United
Copany Rovers 3 vs 3 Glenea United
Dunlewey Celtic 1 vs 0 Drumoghill
Strand Rovers 0 vs 3 Kildrum Tigers
Old Orchard Division Two
Ballybofey United 3 vs 0 Cranford FC Reserves
Drumbar United 2 vs 4 Gweedore Celtic
Fintown Harps AFC 2 vs 0 Castlefin Celtic
Kilmacrennan Celtic 3 vs 0 Ramelton Mariners
St Catherines FC 1 vs 0 Milford United

 

