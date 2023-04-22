Race intensifies for titles in Donegal Saturday League – see the full results

In the Donegal Saturday League Division One, title chasing Kildrum Tigers had a 3-0 win over Stand Rovers as they top the table. Dunlewey Celtic moved five points clear of second bottom side Drumoghill with an important 1-0 win. Keadue Rovers are third after edging out Arranmore United 1-0.

St. Catherine’s chalked up a crucial 1-0 win over Milford United to remain top of the table in Division Two ahead of Fintown Harps, who also won.