Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Record-breaking run by McGinley on a weekend of great Donegal performances

Glenswilly athlete Sean McGinley, a scholarship student at DCU, had a superb run as he won the 3,000 metres steeplechase and set a new record at the Irish Universities Athletics Association’s Track and Field championships at the Dundrum South Dublin Athletics Track.

In winning the race in just over 8 minutes, 56 seconds the Finn Valley athlete was inside the qualifying mark for the European Under-23 Championships and can now look forward to going to Finland in the summer.

His time was not only a Donegal record, but also a universities championship record.

On Saturday Sport with Chris Ashmore, Highland’s athletics’ correspondent Patsy McGonagle wrapped up the days action, and also reported on a big result for Oisin O Gailin in California, and the Hugh Gallagher Memorial 5k in Milford on Friday night where Letterkenny AC’s Nakita Burke set a female course record finishing third overall.

Machair
News, Top Stories

Donegal to benefit from new LIFE on Machair Project

22 April 2023
Marian Harkin Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

South Donegal Deputy calls for immediate action on HSE’s operation of Cross Border Healthcare Directive

22 April 2023
PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

Man in Derry released following questioning into the New IRA activity

22 April 2023
Garda speed check
News, Top Stories

Two Donegal drivers used as examples of those putting people at risk on the roads

22 April 2023
Advertisement

