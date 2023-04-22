Record-breaking run by McGinley on a weekend of great Donegal performances

Glenswilly athlete Sean McGinley, a scholarship student at DCU, had a superb run as he won the 3,000 metres steeplechase and set a new record at the Irish Universities Athletics Association’s Track and Field championships at the Dundrum South Dublin Athletics Track.

In winning the race in just over 8 minutes, 56 seconds the Finn Valley athlete was inside the qualifying mark for the European Under-23 Championships and can now look forward to going to Finland in the summer.

His time was not only a Donegal record, but also a universities championship record.

On Saturday Sport with Chris Ashmore, Highland’s athletics’ correspondent Patsy McGonagle wrapped up the days action, and also reported on a big result for Oisin O Gailin in California, and the Hugh Gallagher Memorial 5k in Milford on Friday night where Letterkenny AC’s Nakita Burke set a female course record finishing third overall.