Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Special guest Danny McDaid to get participants underway in the North West 10k

Neilly McDaid, Danny McDaid and Nancy McNamee with the NW10k tops for this year’s race

Irish Olympic Legend Danny McDaid has been confirmed as the Special Guest who will officially fire the starting gun to send the runners and walkers off on the 26th North West 10k  which takes place on Monday week, May 1, in Letterkenny.

The charity event has raised €903,000 over the past 25 years for 38 charities and this year the beneficiaries will be St. Bernadette’s Special School Letterkenny, Multiple Sclerosis Donegal Branch and the Letterkenny Community Development Project.

Danny McDaid has been a big supporter of the North West 10k since it began in 1997 and has another very special connection with the event through his involvement with the Donegal Diabetes Association who have benefitted from the fundraiser on a couple of occasions including last year when it received €22,000.

He said: “I have many great memories of the 10k over the years, first when it was the Rockhill 10k and then North West. Because I was competing internationally I didn’t get a chance to take part that much. I do remember a Rockhill 10k in the mid-90s when I was 57. Shaun Doherty of Highland Radio was out broadcasting. He asked me before the race what time was I hoping to do. I said I hoped to break 34 minutes. I did it in 33.50.”

The course record of 29 minutes and 14 seconds was set by Noel Berkeley in 1998.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Machair
News, Top Stories

Donegal to benefit from new LIFE on Machair Project

22 April 2023
Marian Harkin Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

South Donegal Deputy calls for immediate action on HSE’s operation of Cross Border Healthcare Directive

22 April 2023
PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

Man in Derry released following questioning into the New IRA activity

22 April 2023
Garda speed check
News, Top Stories

Two Donegal drivers used as examples of those putting people at risk on the roads

22 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Machair
News, Top Stories

Donegal to benefit from new LIFE on Machair Project

22 April 2023
Marian Harkin Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

South Donegal Deputy calls for immediate action on HSE’s operation of Cross Border Healthcare Directive

22 April 2023
PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

Man in Derry released following questioning into the New IRA activity

22 April 2023
Garda speed check
News, Top Stories

Two Donegal drivers used as examples of those putting people at risk on the roads

22 April 2023
Garda
News, Top Stories

Traffic delays in Letterkenny following crash

21 April 2023
gorsefire.
News, Top Stories

Fire service tackles gorse fire in West Donegal

21 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube