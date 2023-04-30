Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal hurlers make it three wins from three in Nicky Rackard Cup

Donegal’s hurlers made it three wins from three in the Nicky Rackard Cup after a 2-25 to 2-16 victory over Roscommon.

Sean Ward and Ronan McDermott got the goals for Mickey McCann’s men.

Willie Hegarty has the full time report…

4 hour search for lost hiker on Slieve League successful

30 April 2023
Bear Run set to finish in Letterkenny this evening

30 April 2023
DMRT called to assist injured walker in Malin Head

30 April 2023
Police investigating arson in Derry

30 April 2023
