Donegal hurlers make it three wins from three in Nicky Rackard Cup

Donegal’s hurlers made it three wins from three in the Nicky Rackard Cup after a 2-25 to 2-16 victory over Roscommon.
Sean Ward and Ronan McDermott got the goals for Mickey McCann’s men.
Willie Hegarty has the full time report…
Donegal’s hurlers made it three wins from three in the Nicky Rackard Cup after a 2-25 to 2-16 victory over Roscommon.
Sean Ward and Ronan McDermott got the goals for Mickey McCann’s men.
Willie Hegarty has the full time report…
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland