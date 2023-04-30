Gavin Cullen & Luke Rudden react as Cockhill Celtic beat Bonagee United in USL

Cockhill Celtic took a big step towards winning their tenth successive Ulster Senior League title after they beat Bonagee United 2-1.

Luke Rudden’s two goals had the hosts 2-0 before Gareth Harkin pulled one back for Bonagee but they couldn’t manage to get a leveller as Cockhill now have two games in hand to claim the league title.

In those two games, Gavin Cullen’s side will play Derry City Reserves and Finn Harps Reserves.

After the game, Cockhill boss Gavin Cullen spoke to Chris Ashmore…

Chris also got the thoughts of brace scorer, Luke Rudden…