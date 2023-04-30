Jason Gibson disappointed after Bonagee United lose to Cockhill Celtic

Bonagee United’s hopes of winning a first ever Ulster Senior League title took a hit on Sunday afternoon after they were beaten 2-1 by Cockhill Celtic.

Two goals from Luke Rudden had the hosts 2-0 up before a Gareth Harkin goal pulled one back for Bonagee, who only just required a point to claim the title.

Jason Gibson’s side pushed hard to level the tie but failed to do so and no require Derry City Reserves and Finn Harps Reserves to do them a favour and take points off of Cockhill.

Bonagee United boss Jason Gibson told Chris Ashmore he was disappointed to lose the game…