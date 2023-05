The Derry under 20 hurlers are hoping it’s third time lucky this Saturday when the face Roscommon in the All Ireland B Final for the Richie McElligott Cup at Croke Park.

Derry lost finals in 2021 to Meath and in 2018 to Kerry while last year the Oak Leaf County lost to Down at the semi final stage on penalties.

Derry player James Friel has been speaking with Michael McMullan ahead of Saturday’s decider at GAA Headquarters: