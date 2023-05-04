Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Fulton joins Meeke ahead of WRC Portugal Rally

James Fulton will guide Kris Meeke on his return to the FIA World Rally Championship action on the Vodafone Rally de Portugal which starts on the 11th May.

Monaghan co-driver Fulton had been set to partner Hyundai’s Craig Breen this season, however, Breen tragically passed away while testing for the Croatia Rally.

Fulton and Meeke will compete in the WRC2 category with an i20 N Rally2 from Team Hyundai Portugal.

County Tyrone man Meeke, took over the drive in this year’s Portuguese championship that the late Breen and Fulton had committed to alongside their WRC program.

Meeke made a winning start on last weekend’s Rali d’Aboboreira and will be joined by Fulton for the rest of the season as the pair aim to lift the title in tribute to the Breen.

Top Stories

police
News, Top Stories

Woman injured in ‘vicious and nasty’ assault in Derry

4 May 2023
pills
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal pharmacist says discussions on Codeine are worrying for those prescribed it

4 May 2023
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

Slight reduction in Ireland’s unemployment rate

4 May 2023
LUHED
News, Audio, Top Stories

60 nurses needed in medical, surgical and emergency departments at LUH – INMO

4 May 2023
