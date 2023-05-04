Fulton joins Meeke ahead of WRC Portugal Rally

James Fulton will guide Kris Meeke on his return to the FIA World Rally Championship action on the Vodafone Rally de Portugal which starts on the 11th May.

Monaghan co-driver Fulton had been set to partner Hyundai’s Craig Breen this season, however, Breen tragically passed away while testing for the Croatia Rally.

Fulton and Meeke will compete in the WRC2 category with an i20 N Rally2 from Team Hyundai Portugal.

County Tyrone man Meeke, took over the drive in this year’s Portuguese championship that the late Breen and Fulton had committed to alongside their WRC program.

Meeke made a winning start on last weekend’s Rali d’Aboboreira and will be joined by Fulton for the rest of the season as the pair aim to lift the title in tribute to the Breen.