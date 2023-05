The Dail has been told that a decade after evidence began to emerge of defective blocks in Donegal, it’s unbelievable that some quarries still haven’t been audited and inspected.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn was speaking during a debate on the second stage of the Construction Safety Licencing Bill, which concludes provision for inspection of quarries and training for their employees.

Deputy MacLochlainn urged the government to ensure that the mistakes of the past are never repeated…………