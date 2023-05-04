Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Woman injured in ‘vicious and nasty’ assault in Derry

A woman has been viciously assaulted in Derry after attempting to break up a fight between two men.

The woman is reported to have been kicked by one of the men in the Foyle Street area of the city yesterday evening at around 6:15pm.

She was further attacked by woman who dragged her by her hair to the ground.

The victim’s purse was also taken.

A 25-year-old woman has since been arrested on suspicion of common assault, assault on police, criminal damage and disorderly behaviour and she remains in police custody at this time.

Sergeant Kyle Irvine has described that incident as a vicious and nasty assault on the woman who was treated at the scene by the ambulance service.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the attack to come forward.

Advertisement

