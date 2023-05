Zero pesticide exceedances were identified in public drinking water supplies in Donegal last year.

It marks a significant reduction in the number of exceedances for pesticides in public drinking water supplies in the county.

In 2021 Uisce Eireann detected 3 exceedances for MCPA and Bentazone.

The utility however, is urging people to continue to consider the environment and alternatives to pesticides when gardening, farming and maintaining sports grounds.