Bonagee United claim back-to-back Ulster Senior League Cups in seven goal thriller

Bonagee United claimed back-to-back Ulster Senior League Cups thanks to a 4-3 win over Cockhill Celtic in Maginn Park.

Conor Black opened the scoring for Bonagee before Deano Larkin added a second to the defending champions.

Tony McNamee then added Jason Gibson’s sides third from the penalty spot before a Lee McColgan penalty made it 3-1.

Black then added his second and Bonagee’s fourth before Corey McBride and Jimmy Bradley pulled goals back for Cockhill but it wasn’t enough as Bonagee held on.

Oisin Kelly and Anthony Gorman have the full time report…

charlie minister
News, Top Stories

Mc Conalogue to lead the first post pandemic trade mission to China

14 May 2023
image1 (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal man sets out to summit top 10 Irish peaks in 5 days

14 May 2023
paul mcloone pic
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal people encouraged to talk about cancer following Ballyshannon cancer conference

14 May 2023
peter casey
News, Top Stories

Peter Casey tweets following fire at his Ukranian Accommodation Centre in Buncrana

13 May 2023
