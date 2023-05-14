Bonagee United claim back-to-back Ulster Senior League Cups in seven goal thriller

Bonagee United claimed back-to-back Ulster Senior League Cups thanks to a 4-3 win over Cockhill Celtic in Maginn Park.

Conor Black opened the scoring for Bonagee before Deano Larkin added a second to the defending champions.

Tony McNamee then added Jason Gibson’s sides third from the penalty spot before a Lee McColgan penalty made it 3-1.

Black then added his second and Bonagee’s fourth before Corey McBride and Jimmy Bradley pulled goals back for Cockhill but it wasn’t enough as Bonagee held on.

Oisin Kelly and Anthony Gorman have the full time report…