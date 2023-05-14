Derry claim Ulster Senior Football Championship on penalties

Derry won their second successive Ulster Senior Football Championship after they beat Armagh 3-1 on penalties.
The game had finished 1-10 to 0-13 at full time and 1-15 to 0-18 after extra time.
Michael McMullan has the full time report…
Derry won their second successive Ulster Senior Football Championship after they beat Armagh 3-1 on penalties.
The game had finished 1-10 to 0-13 at full time and 1-15 to 0-18 after extra time.
Michael McMullan has the full time report…
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland