Gareth Harkin on the “nice” feeling after Bonagee United win Ulster Senior League Cup

Bonagee United got their hands on the Ulster Senior League Cup for the second year in a row with a 4-3 win over Cockhill Celtic.

First half goals from Conor Black and Deano Larkin had Bonagee two up and an early penalty from Tony McNamee made it 3-0.

Lee McColgan pulled one back from the spot for Cockhill before Black added his second to have Bonagee 4-1.

Two late goals from Corey McBride and Jimmy Bradley made the game 4-3 but Bonagee held on to lift the cup for a second successive season.

After the game, Gareth Harkin told Oisin Kelly it was nice feeling winning the cup…