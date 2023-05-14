Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gareth Harkin on the “nice” feeling after Bonagee United win Ulster Senior League Cup

Photo: Stephen Doherty

Bonagee United got their hands on the Ulster Senior League Cup for the second year in a row with a 4-3 win over Cockhill Celtic.

First half goals from Conor Black and Deano Larkin had Bonagee two up and an early penalty from Tony McNamee made it 3-0.

Lee McColgan pulled one back from the spot for Cockhill before Black added his second to have Bonagee 4-1.

Two late goals from Corey McBride and Jimmy Bradley made the game 4-3 but Bonagee held on to lift the cup for a second successive season.

After the game, Gareth Harkin told Oisin Kelly it was nice feeling winning the cup…

charlie minister
News, Top Stories

Mc Conalogue to lead the first post pandemic trade mission to China

14 May 2023
image1 (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal man sets out to summit top 10 Irish peaks in 5 days

14 May 2023
paul mcloone pic
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal people encouraged to talk about cancer following Ballyshannon cancer conference

14 May 2023
peter casey
News, Top Stories

Peter Casey tweets following fire at his Ukranian Accommodation Centre in Buncrana

13 May 2023
Advertisement

