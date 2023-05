Milford United will play Premier Division football in the Donegal Junior League after they beat Bonagee United in their promotion/relegation play off.

The game finished 3-3 with Lee McMonagle bagging a hattrick for Bonagee and Gary Merrit got a hattrick for Milford.

The two sides couldn’t be separated after 120 minutes and penalties were required.

Milford held their nerve in the end to win 4-3 on spot kicks.