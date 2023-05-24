Crawford seeking face to face meeting between ETB and Lifford Youthreach building owners

A Lifford councillor is urging the County Donegal Education and Training Board to meet with the owners of the building currently being used by Youthreach in the town to discuss the service’s future.

It emerged last week that the lease is expiring and the service has to temporarily relocate, with a potential move across the border to Strabane on the cards.

However, Cllr Gerry Crawford says he believes there may be room to manoeuvre, and a face to face meeting might help resolve the situation…………..