Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Crawford seeking face to face meeting between ETB and Lifford Youthreach building owners

A Lifford councillor is urging the County Donegal Education and Training Board to meet with the owners of the building currently being used by Youthreach in the town to discuss the service’s future.

It emerged last week that the lease is expiring and the service has to temporarily relocate, with a potential move across the border to Strabane on the cards.

However, Cllr Gerry Crawford says he believes there may be room to manoeuvre, and a face to face meeting might help resolve the situation…………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday May 24th

24 May 2023
.ie
News, Top Stories

Donegal project scoops prize at .IE Digital Town Awards

24 May 2023
SERI_CEO_John_Logue
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny man appointed SEO of SERI

24 May 2023
amharclann
News, Top Stories

€100,000 awarded for for new cross border creative arts programme in Gweedore and Derry

24 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday May 24th

24 May 2023
.ie
News, Top Stories

Donegal project scoops prize at .IE Digital Town Awards

24 May 2023
SERI_CEO_John_Logue
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny man appointed SEO of SERI

24 May 2023
amharclann
News, Top Stories

€100,000 awarded for for new cross border creative arts programme in Gweedore and Derry

24 May 2023
Lifford Youthreach
News, Audio, Top Stories

Crawford seeking face to face meeting between ETB and Lifford Youthreach building owners

24 May 2023
magh ene college
News, Top Stories

Fire at Bundoran school contained and extinguished

24 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube