The potential of Swan Park is not going to be maximised until everyone can enjoy it.

That’s according to Councillor Rena Donaghey who is calling for signs to be erected encouraging dog owners to keep their pets on a lead.

The popular amenity recently reopened after much work was carried out there following significant damage caused to it by flooding in 2017.

Councillor Donaghey says those who are scared of dogs are being prevented from availing of all the park offers: