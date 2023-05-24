€100,000 awarded for for new cross border creative arts programme in Gweedore and Derry

Funding of over €100,000 has been awarded to Amharclann Ghaelige Ghaoth Dobhair and the Waterside Theatre for the new cross border creative arts programme.

Funding was awarded by the International Fund for Ireland under the Communities in Partnership Programme.

The programme will see people within Gaeltacht, Nationalist and Unionist communities on each side of the border partake in three distinct but interconnected strands.

These are performance and community dialogue, creative arts and digital technologies training and a series of creative writing and literary events.