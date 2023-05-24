Entry list released for Donegal Rally

The seeded entry list for this year’s Donegal International Rally has been released with over 240 entries received for the event.

Last years winners Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes will have number one on their Hyundai I20.

Championship contenders Callum Devine and Merion Evans are the other top seeds followed by Sam Moffett, Matt Edwards, Robert Barrable and Garry Jennings.

The top seeded two wheel drive car is Ryan Loughren in an Escort followed by Kevin Gallagher, Kevin Eves, Mark Alcorn, Gary Kieran, Declan Gallagher, Damien Tourish and David Bogie.

The absence of two of its most decorated former competitors will be marked by their competition numbers being retired.

The numbers 42 and 43 will be forever linked with Craig Breen and Ken Block respectively, both of whom were tragically lost to the sport in 2023.

This years rally takes place from 16th to 18th June.

Click here to view the entry list for this years Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally.