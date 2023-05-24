Fire at Bundoran school contained and extinguished

In the early hours of this morning, a fire broke out at Magh Éne College, Bundoran.

The emergency services attended the scene and the flames were contained and extinguished.

No injuries have been reported.

Donegal ETB are assessing the extent of the damaged caused.

It is reported the core academic and administrative areas have been mostly unaffected.

The school say that the safety and well-being of the students, staff, and the wider school community are of utmost importance and the school will remain closed until a full health and safety risk assessment is completed.

Learning and teaching will continue online.

Full statement :

In the early hours of Wednesday morning 24th May 2023, a fire broke out at Magh Éne College, Bundoran. This is a post-primary school under the management of Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB).

Upon notification of the fire, emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene, and firefighters worked to contain and extinguish the flames. Thanks to their swift response and dedication, the fire has been successfully brought under control, and there have been no reported injuries.

Donegal ETB is currently assessing the extent of the damage caused by the fire. While the fire has caused some damage to certain areas of the school building, the school is relieved that the core academic and administrative areas have been mostly unaffected. The primary focus for the school is to ensure the safety and well-being of the students, staff, and the restoration of a conducive learning environment.

The safety and well-being of the students, staff, and the wider school community are of utmost importance to Magh Éne College. The school will remain closed until a full health and safety risk assessment is completed. The learning and teaching will continue on an online basis, with relevant staff linking in with students.

Donegal ETB is actively collaborating with relevant authorities, including the Fire Service, An Garda Síochána and the Estates Management Section, to ensure a comprehensive response and investigation into the incident.

Mr Pat Tighe, School Principal, stated: “This is an unfortunate incident for us all. Our primary objective now is to ensure continuity in our teaching and learning. We will provide updates and

information to the school community over the coming period, and we appreciate patience and understanding during this time. We would like to express our gratitude to the emergency services personnel and our staff for their prompt response.”

The school administration will continue to work diligently to restore normalcy and provide a safe and supportive learning environment for all. Magh Éne College appreciates the support and cooperation of parents, guardians, and the entire school community as they navigate through this unfortunate situation.

Magh Éne College will be making no further comment at this time.