Leaving Cert students will receive their results on the 25th of August.

That’s more than a week earlier than last year, which left many students scrambling for accommodation just days before their college course began.

The date is still later than the traditional Leaving Cert results day, which was in the first two weeks of August pre-pandemic.

Education Minister Norma Foley believes there’s enough examiners in place to have the grades returned in August: