Marine Minister urged to grant foreshore licences to allow works proceed in Donegal

The Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue is being urged to step in and grant foreshore licences for a number of piers and harbours in Donegal to allow planned works proceed.

Funding of €7.6m has been allocated for works in Burtonport, Bunbeg, Glengad and Rathmullan.

However, its been confirmed that the approval of foreshore licences is outstanding for those areas with works required to be completed before the funding drawn down deadline of November.

Councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says the funding cannot afford to be lost: