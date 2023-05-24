Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
MHC publishes its 2022 report on LUH’s Department of Psychiatry

The Mental Health Commission has published its 2022 report into the Department of Psychiatry at Letterkenny University Hospital. It gave the unit a compliance rating of 81%, compared to 89% in 2021 and 86% in 2020. The report says a number of issues were identified, but they are being addressed.

The inspection found the unit operated safe practices which reduced risk of harm to the residents and that effective systems were in place.

However, some issues were identified with food safety, ligature risks, potential risks in garden areas and the need for improved staff training. The lack of an age appropriate facility for children is also noted.

Residents were being well cared for, with care plans and therapeutic activities.

Facilities and processes respected residents’ privacy and dignity and interactions respected residents’ wishes. However, here were some issues with toilet cubicles and observation panels on bedroom doors.

The unit was found to be responsiveness to the needs of residents and their families, with a comprehensive complaints process in place. However, there were issues with transfer protocols, ,and some structural risks that were identified and assessed but not effectively mitigated.

The report also notes the position of Area Lead for Mental Health Engagement was vacant at the time of the inspection.

The report notes that measures are being taken by management to address the issues identified.

The report can be read in full HERE 

