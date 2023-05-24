Ombudsman for Children’s Office received 36 complaints from Donegal in 2022

The Ombudsman for Children’s Office received 36 complaints from Donegal last year.

According to ‘Falling Behind’ the OCO’s Annual Report, education was once again the most complained about issue with bullying, expulsion or suspension, and special education resources featuring in many of the complaints.

1,812 complaints nationally were received by the Children’s Ombudsman last year, 36 of them from Donegal.

As part of outreach work, Children’s Ombudsman, Dr Niall Muldoon and staff of the Participation and Rights Education Unit visited Donegal to provide workshops in a number of schools, meeting a total of 320 children.

They travelled to Árainn Mhór and held rights workshops in two primary and one secondary school, meeting a total of 103 children and young people on the island.

They also delivered workshops to 152 students at four primary and two secondary schools in Donegal.

While they visited an early years centre in the county where they met children and the staff who showed how they were bringing children’s rights and voices into their daily activities.

You can read the full report here