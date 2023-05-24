Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast bellow!

We begin, as is the norm, with a look at what’s making the front pages and then we about the latest vandalism at Kilmacrennan Celtic Football’s grounds. Later we hear of a new survey on people with Alzheimer’s and those who care for them and there’s further reaction to a reduction in services at LUH for people with Diabetes:

Gerry Adams is our guest in hour two and later we have advice for parents of a child who is being bullied in school:

Claire is in studio to discuss her Selfcare Wellness Fare in Letterkenny this Sunday and then we preview the Lyme’s Disease conference taking place this weekend. Ciaran O’Donnell wraps up the show with business news:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

SERI_CEO_John_Logue
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny man appointed SEO of SERI

24 May 2023
amharclann
News, Top Stories

€100,000 awarded for for new cross border creative arts programme in Gweedore and Derry

24 May 2023
Lifford Youthreach
News, Audio, Top Stories

Crawford seeking face to face meeting between ETB and Lifford Youthreach building owners

24 May 2023
magh ene college
News, Top Stories

Fire at Bundoran school contained and extinguished

24 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

SERI_CEO_John_Logue
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny man appointed SEO of SERI

24 May 2023
amharclann
News, Top Stories

€100,000 awarded for for new cross border creative arts programme in Gweedore and Derry

24 May 2023
Lifford Youthreach
News, Audio, Top Stories

Crawford seeking face to face meeting between ETB and Lifford Youthreach building owners

24 May 2023
magh ene college
News, Top Stories

Fire at Bundoran school contained and extinguished

24 May 2023
John Caldwell 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

PSNI say investigation into attempted murder of DCI Caldwell continuing at pace

24 May 2023
Leaving, Cert, Results
News, Audio, Top Stories

Leaving Cert results date announced

24 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube