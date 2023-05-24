Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon!

We begin, as is the norm, with a look at what’s making the front pages and then we about the latest vandalism at Kilmacrennan Celtic Football’s grounds. Later we hear of a new survey on people with Alzheimer’s and those who care for them and there’s further reaction to a reduction in services at LUH for people with Diabetes:

Gerry Adams is our guest in hour two and later we have advice for parents of a child who is being bullied in school:

Claire is in studio to discuss her Selfcare Wellness Fare in Letterkenny this Sunday and then we preview the Lyme’s Disease conference taking place this weekend. Ciaran O’Donnell wraps up the show with business news: