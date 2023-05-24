Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Proposed EU Nature Restoration Law is not workable in its present form – Markey

A Midlands North West MEP has defended his decision to vote against the proposed EU Nature Restoration Law in the European Parliament’s Agriculture Committee this week.

Colm Markey says all those who opposed it accept there is a biodiversity crisis, but object to the way the commission was proposing to impose measiures without engaging with and empowering farmers. He told Highland Radio News one of the key issues is the failure to incorporate recognition of carbon farming into the legislation.

Instead, Mr Markey says the commission is pushing an unworkable policy and a polarised debate, which is not going to achieve anything…………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Top Stories, Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Playback Podcast

Business Matters Ep 146 – Patrick McLaughlin & Aine Moyne Grieve

24 May 2023
Ombudsman for Children Dr Niall Muldoon - no repro fee
News, Top Stories

Ombudsman for Children’s Office received 36 complaints from Donegal in 2022

24 May 2023
LUH Psych 2022
News, Top Stories

MHC publishes its 2022 report on LUH’s Department of Psychiatry

24 May 2023
rathmullan pier
News, Audio, Top Stories

Marine Minister urged to grant foreshore licences to allow works proceed in Donegal

24 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Top Stories, Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Playback Podcast

Business Matters Ep 146 – Patrick McLaughlin & Aine Moyne Grieve

24 May 2023
Ombudsman for Children Dr Niall Muldoon - no repro fee
News, Top Stories

Ombudsman for Children’s Office received 36 complaints from Donegal in 2022

24 May 2023
LUH Psych 2022
News, Top Stories

MHC publishes its 2022 report on LUH’s Department of Psychiatry

24 May 2023
rathmullan pier
News, Audio, Top Stories

Marine Minister urged to grant foreshore licences to allow works proceed in Donegal

24 May 2023
lyme disease
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr calls for Lyme disease dangers to be highlighted by signage

24 May 2023
european parliament
News, Audio, Top Stories

Proposed EU Nature Restoration Law is not workable in its present form – Markey

24 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube