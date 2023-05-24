Proposed EU Nature Restoration Law is not workable in its present form – Markey

A Midlands North West MEP has defended his decision to vote against the proposed EU Nature Restoration Law in the European Parliament’s Agriculture Committee this week.

Colm Markey says all those who opposed it accept there is a biodiversity crisis, but object to the way the commission was proposing to impose measiures without engaging with and empowering farmers. He told Highland Radio News one of the key issues is the failure to incorporate recognition of carbon farming into the legislation.

Instead, Mr Markey says the commission is pushing an unworkable policy and a polarised debate, which is not going to achieve anything…………..